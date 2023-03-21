ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.S. President Donald Trump failed to disclose gifts worth $2,50,000, including $47K from Indian leaders

March 21, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Washington

The report alleges that Donald Trump, 76, and the First Family failed to report more than 100 foreign gifts with a total value of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

PTI

President Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has failed to disclose gifts worth $2,50,000 given to the First Family by foreign leaders which included $47,000 worth of gifts by Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, a partisan democratic Congressional committee have alleged in a report.

The report is titled “Saudi Swords, Indian Jewelry, and a Larger-than-Life Salvadoran Portrait of Donald Trump: The Trump administration’s Failure to Disclose Major Foreign Gifts.” The report presents preliminary findings from Committee Democrats’ ongoing investigation into former President Trump’s failure to disclose gifts from foreign government officials while in office, as required by the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act.

Mr. Trump, a Republican, served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Committee Democrats are committed to determining the final whereabouts of these missing big-ticket gifts — such as golf clubs, the larger-than-life custom portrait of Donald Trump from El Salvador, and other potential unreported items — and whether they may have been used to influence the President in his conduct of U.S. foreign policy,” said Congressman Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

The report alleges that Mr. Trump, 76, and the First Family failed to report more than 100 foreign gifts with a total value of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

In November 2021, the State Department’s Office of the Inspector General issued a report on significant problems at the Office of the Chief of Protocol during the Trump administration, including “missing items of a significant value.”

The report determined that a “lack of accurate record-keeping and appropriate physical security controls contributed to the loss of the gifts.”

According to the report, the documents revealed that the family of Mr. Trump received 17 unreported gifts from India with a total estimated value of more than $47,000. Among these gifts were a $8,500 vase by Yogi Adityanath, a $4,600 model of the Taj Mahal, a $6,600 Indian rug by former President Kovind, $1,900 cufflinks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US