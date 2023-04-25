HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former U.N. chief says Myanmar Army must take first step to end violence

Former U.N. chief Ban Ki-Moon met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and a reformist ex-president, Thein Sein, this week in what was seen as a peacemaking mission to the strife-torn country

April 25, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Reuters
Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with the then Myanmar president, Thein Sein. File.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with the then Myanmar president, Thein Sein. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former U.N. chief Ban Ki-Moon on April 25 called for an end to violence in Myanmar after meeting the leader of its ruling military, which he said "must take the first steps".

Mr. Ban met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and a reformist ex-president, Thein Sein, this week in what was seen as a peacemaking mission to the strife-torn country.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, with the generals struggling to consolidate power and fighting on multiple fronts against ethnic minority insurgents and an armed pro-democracy movement.

"I came to Myanmar to urge the military to adopt an immediate cessation of violence, and start constructive dialogue among all parties concerned," Mr. Ban said in a statement issued by "The Elders", a group of former global leaders of which he is deputy chair.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that Mr. Ban and Min Aung Hlaing "exchanged views on the latest progress of Myanmar and cordially discussed it with constructive attitudes".

The surprise visit on Sunday was at the invitation of the military and Mr. Ban, who is South Korean, urged the generals to act on a peace consensus agreed in 2021 with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Mr. Ban "warned that ... holding elections under current conditions risks further violence and division, and the results not being recognised by the people of Myanmar, ASEAN and the wider international community".

Min Aung Hlaing said in February that multi-party elections must be held "as the people desire", but did not provide a timeline.

Mr. Ban made multiple trips to Myanmar with the U.N. before a tentative transition began in 2011 after five decades of military rule, supporting political and economic reforms under retired general Thein Sein that were reversed by the coup.

There has been no sign of any let-up in violence in Myanmar.

More than 100 people were killed on April 11 in an air strike by the military on a village, according to opposition activists and media.

Suu Kyi is serving 33 years in prison for various offences that she denied and her party has been disbanded.

Related Topics

Myanmar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.