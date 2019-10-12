International

Former Ukraine envoy testifies Trump pushed to oust her

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on Friday as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers on Friday as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.   | Photo Credit: AP

Testifying in defiance of a Trump ban, Yovanovitch told lawmakers investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that there was a “concerted campaign” against her based on “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has told House impeachment investigators that President Donald Trump himself had pressured the State Department to oust her from her post and get her out of the country.

The diplomat was recalled from Kyiv as Rudy Giuliani who is Trump’s personal attorney and has no official role in the U.S. government pressed Ukrainian officials to investigate baseless corruption allegations against Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was involved with a gas company there.

Ukraine
USA
