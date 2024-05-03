GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID

Former PM Boris Johnson turned away from polling station for forgetting ID, highlighting issues with new voter ID laws

May 03, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - London

AP
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image)

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image) | Photo Credit: AP

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring ID to vote in the U.K.'s local elections.

British media reported on May 3 that Mr. Johnson — who introduced the requirement for voters to provide ID with a photo when he was in office — was told by polling station staff in South Oxfordshire on May 2 that he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

Fall from grace: on the political trajectory of Boris Johnson

Sky News reported that Johnson, who served as Conservative prime minister from 2019 to 2022, was later able to cast his ballot and that he voted Conservative.

Mr. Johnson introduced the Elections Act requiring photo ID in 2022, and the new law was first implemented last year in local elections. But May 2 was the first time large numbers of voters across England and Wales have had to present ID, such as a passport or driving license, to vote.

Boris Johnson resigns as PM, political drama ends in Britain

The Electoral Commission said the vast majority of people were able to meet the new requirements, although it noted that some people who would have wanted to vote may have decided not to try because they did not have acceptable ID.

It also said there was evidence that some people, such as disabled people and the unemployed, found it harder to show voter ID.

