Former U.K. ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid join leadership race

Reuters July 10, 2022 06:20 IST

The Conservative lawmakers used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they were joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they were joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Also read:U.K. transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid to replace Johnson Both Mr. Hunt, who lost out to Mr. Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Mr. Javid, said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15%, while Mr. Javid also said he would reverse an increase in social security contributions which took place in April. “It’s very straightforward why I want to do it,” Mr. Hunt told the Telegraph of his plans to run. “It is because we have to restore trust, grow the economy, and win the next election.” Mr. Javid, who is also a former finance minister, told the newspaper: “We cannot afford not to have tax cuts.”



