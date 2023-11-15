ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.K. interior minister Braverman says PM Rishi Sunak's plan not working

November 15, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - LONDON

‘You need to change course urgently,’ Braverman tells U.K. PM Sunak

Reuters

Suella Braverman leaves her home, in London, Britain, November 13, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE

Former British interior minister Suella Braverman criticised the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, a day after he fired her, saying his plan was not working and he needed to change course urgently.

"Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently," Ms. Braverman said in a letter to Mr. Sunak.

Ms. Braverman said it was disappointing but “for the best” that Mr. Sunak had asked her to leave government, and accused Mr. Sunak of breaking a string of policy promises.

Referring to policies on immigration, the Northern Ireland Protocol and others, she said: “You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies.”

“Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises,” she said.

