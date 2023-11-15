Former U.K. interior minister Braverman says PM Rishi Sunak's plan not working

November 15, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - LONDON

Former British interior minister Suella Braverman criticised the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, a day after he fired her, saying his plan was not working and he needed to change course urgently.

"Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently," Ms. Braverman said in a letter to Mr. Sunak.

Ms. Braverman said it was disappointing but “for the best” that Mr. Sunak had asked her to leave government, and accused Mr. Sunak of breaking a string of policy promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to policies on immigration, the Northern Ireland Protocol and others, she said: “You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies.”

“Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.