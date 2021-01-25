Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for governor of Arkansas: U.S. media

Former White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders is running for Arkansas governor, a source said on Sunday night.
Ms. Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, a senior campaign official told the AP on condition of anonymity.
The campaign official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly. A formal announcement is expected on Monday.
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Ms. Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House — and Mr. Trump publicly encouraged her to make a go. She's been laying the groundwork for a candidacy, speaking to GOP groups around the State.
Ms. Sanders joins an expensive Republican primary that already includes two State-wide elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. The three are running to succeed current Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who is unable to run next year due to term limits. No Democrats have announced a bid to run for the seat.
