Former South Africa Speaker of parliament arrested on bribery allegations, released on bail

She resigned as Speaker of parliament and as a lawmaker days after failing in a court bid to block her arrest

April 05, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - Johannesburg

AP
Former South African Defence Minister and former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face charges relating to corruption, in Pretoria, South Africa April 4, 2024.

Former South African Defence Minister and former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face charges relating to corruption, in Pretoria, South Africa April 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The former South African Speaker of parliament was arrested on Thursday over allegations that she received about $135,000 in bribes, in the latest corruption scandal to face the governing African National Congress party.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula turned herself in to police in the capital, Pretoria, on Thursday and was taken to Pretoria Magistrates Court, where she was released on 50,000 rand ($2,670) in bail.

Ms. Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence and suggested the charges against her were politically motivated with the country set to hold national elections later this year.

The developments follow weeks of controversy over allegations that Ms. Mapisa-Nqakula received 11 cash payments from a defense contractor when she was minister of defence between 2016 and 2019.

Her Johannesburg home was raided by law enforcement officials, and she was informed that the State intended to charge her with 12 counts of corruption and money laundering.

She resigned as Speaker of parliament and as a lawmaker days after failing in a court bid to block her arrest.

She told the court on Thursday that she was not a flight risk and would have a lot to lose by evading her trial, including her state pension and access to her Johannesburg-based children.

Prosecutors did not oppose Ms. Mapisa-Nqakula's application for bail.

Her case has been postponed to June 4, with prosecutors saying they plan to add another defendant.

Related Topics

South Africa / corruption & bribery

