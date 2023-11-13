Former Prime Minister David Cameron appointed U.K. Foreign Secretary

November 13, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - London

Kicking off the week with a head-spinning array of changes, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his Cabinet, sacking controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and resurrecting the political career of former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron, who was appointed Foreign Secretary. The (now) former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was appointed Home Secretary. Ms. Braverman’s history of provocative statements including her latest allegations of bias in the Metropolitan Police, over their handling of pro-Palestinian protests, had increased pressure on Mr. Sunak to fire Ms. Braverman.

The moves come just as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began an official visit to London on Sunday, resulting in some changes in his meetings. Mr. Jaishankar was scheduled to meet Mr. Cleverly as Foreign Secretary. He was also scheduled to meet the (former) Home Secretary. Presumably Mr. Jaishankar will meet with Mr. Cleverly — but now in his new avatar as Home Secretary.

“The goal is clear. My job is to keep people in this country safe,” Mr. Cleverly said.

Mr. Cameron was also made ‘Lord Cameron’, a peer (member of the House of Lords) on Monday. He said while he has been out of politics for seven years, his experience as Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader would help Mr. Sunak meet “vital” global challenges.

“Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time. I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity,” Mr. Cameron wrote in a lengthy statement posted on X. He had recently criticised Mr. Sunak’s decision to cancel the remainder of the High Speed Rail 2 project in the North of England.

