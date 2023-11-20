Former Pakistan President Zardari says his party will win next elections

November 20, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Islamabad:

Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari on November 19 expressed confidence that his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will win the next general elections and hoped that it will be held in a fair and free manner.

Mr. Zardari’s statement comes as various political parties are preparing for the general elections that are slated to be held on February 8 next year.

Mr. Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) shared his statement in X, in which he stated the country was heading towards transparent polls and his party was fully prepared for elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have full confidence in the ECP that it will hold elections in a transparent manner,” said Mr. Zardari, adding that the PPP would come on top.

“The PPP is the only party which is capable of fighting elections in all kinds of environments,” Mr. Zardari stated and emphasised that the environment in the country was favourable for elections, which should be held on time.

His statement comes a day after he held a meeting with UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Karachi, where they discussed a “range of issues”, according to a statement by his party.

Earlier, the PPP chairperson and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari repeatedly highlighted the lack of a level playing field in the electoral contest, saying that his party had to contest in uneven conditions in the past.

Mr. Bilawal is worried that former premier Nawaz Sharif would get preferable treatment at the hands of the powerful establishment and emerge victorious in the elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT