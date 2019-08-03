Former Maldives Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb deported

Former Maldives Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb was deported to his country late on August 2.

Sources in the Bureau of Immigration said tugboat Virgo 9 will be handing over Mr. Adeeb at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) to Maldivian authorities. The tugboat, which also has eight Indonesian nationals and one Indian, may return to India, an official said. Those aboard the tugboat were given a medical check-up and food rations for their journey.

The Superintendent of Police and officials from the Coast Guard and Bureau of Immigration oversaw the operation.

Police sources said the tugboat would reach the IMBL in 52 hours.