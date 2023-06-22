Former Maldives President Nasheed quits ruling MDP months ahead of presidential polls 

June 22, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - COLOMBO

Parliamentary Speaker and former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed has quit the ruling party, he said on Wednesday, amid growing speculation that he might run against incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in September from a newly floated party.

In a tweet put out late on Wednesday, Mr. Nasheed shared his resignation letter, hand-written in the local Dhivehi language, that said: “After taking into account how things are in the country at the moment, I don’t think it is the best course of action for me to remain in this party”.

Mr. Nasheed’s decision to quit the MDP — he is a founding member — comes amid a deepening political struggle between him and his party colleague Mr. Solih over several issues.

Mr. Solih won the MDP primary earlier this year and became the party’s candidate for the September presidential polls. Soon after, Mr. Nasheed launched his own campaign, mobilising supporters to “reclaim” the party that, he said, was violating democratic principles. Last month, a dozen MPs from the MDP, now supporting Mr. Nasheed, launched a new party called The Democrats.

The Hindu Profiles: Mohamed Nasheed | A man of many comebacks

Although Mr. Nasheed is yet to make any formal announcement on running for the country’s top office from the new political outfit, it is widely expected that the charismatic leader will emerge the incumbent’s main rival in the coming presidential race. Former President Abdulla Yameen, another key opposition figure, is currently serving a prison term after he was convicted on graft and money laundering charges.

Meanwhile, the recent political developments in the Indian Ocean Archipelago have left the People’s Majlis or the parliament of the Maldives in a deadlock, with two pending trust votes against Speaker Mr. Nasheed, and his deputy Eva Abdulla, one of the founders of The Democrats. The MDP on Thursday sought extraordinary sittings after Speaker Nasheed ignored repeated requests to extend the current session, local media reported.