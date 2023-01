Former kickboxer Tate to remain in custody pending probe

January 11, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - BUCHAREST:

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate will remain in police custody for the full 30 days he was remanded to alongside his brother and two other suspects pending a criminal investigation for human trafficking, a Romanian court ruled late on Tuesday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were detained by Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors on December 29 on charges of forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit six women.

They have denied wrongdoing through an attorney and have challenged the arrest warrant. On Tuesday, the Bucharest court of appeals said it rejected the challenge.