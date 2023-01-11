HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former kickboxer Tate to remain in custody pending probe

Andrew Tate was detained in Romania on charges of forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit six women

January 11, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - BUCHAREST:

Reuters
Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained last month in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, and later arrested for 30 days after a court decision.

Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained last month in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, and later arrested for 30 days after a court decision. | Photo Credit: AP

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate will remain in police custody for the full 30 days he was remanded to alongside his brother and two other suspects pending a criminal investigation for human trafficking, a Romanian court ruled late on Tuesday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were detained by Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors on December 29 on charges of forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit six women.

They have denied wrongdoing through an attorney and have challenged the arrest warrant. On Tuesday, the Bucharest court of appeals said it rejected the challenge.

Related Topics

Romania / human trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.