International

Former guard of Nazi concentration camp to go on trial

The wooden main gate leading into the former Nazi German Stutthof concentration camp photographed in Sztutowo, Poland. File Photo.

The wooden main gate leading into the former Nazi German Stutthof concentration camp photographed in Sztutowo, Poland. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: AP

The 92-year-old former SS private is accused of serving as a guard at the Stutthof concentration camp, where more than 60,000 people were killed.

A Hamburg court says a 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial on 5,230 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that he, in his role as a guard, helped the Stutthof concentration camp function.

Spokesman Kai Wantzen told on Thursday that the suspect, identified by German media as Bruno Dey, will go on trial October 17, after experts determined his health was good enough, so long as sessions are limited to two hours a day.

More than 60,000 people were killed at the Nazi German camp built east of Danzig, which is today the Polish city of Gdansk.

Dey is accused of serving as a guard there from August 1944 to April 1945, which prosecutors say makes him an accessory to murders during that time.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 7:31:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/former-guard-of-nazi-concentration-camp-to-go-on-trial/article28899255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY