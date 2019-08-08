Former guard of Nazi concentration camp to go on trial

A Hamburg court says a 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial on 5,230 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that he, in his role as a guard, helped the Stutthof concentration camp function.
Spokesman Kai Wantzen told on Thursday that the suspect, identified by German media as Bruno Dey, will go on trial October 17, after experts determined his health was good enough, so long as sessions are limited to two hours a day.
More than 60,000 people were killed at the Nazi German camp built east of Danzig, which is today the Polish city of Gdansk.
Dey is accused of serving as a guard there from August 1944 to April 1945, which prosecutors say makes him an accessory to murders during that time.
