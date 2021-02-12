Former European bank chief Draghi set to be Italy’s new PM

Rome

He has managed to get almost all key parties on board

With almost all the political parties behind him, Mario Draghi on Friday entered the final leg in his bid to form a new government to lead Italy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former European Central Bank chief, called in after the outgoing centre-left coalition collapsed, could visit President Sergio Mattarella as early as Friday to be officially named Prime Minister.

Mr. Draghi has spent the last nine days assembling a government of national unity to manage the deadly pandemic that hit Italy almost exactly one year ago, triggering a deep recession.

After securing the support late Thursday of the last key player, the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), Mr. Draghi has almost all the main parties on board, from leftists to the far-right League.

“The Draghi government is born,” headlined Rome-based daily Il Messaggero, while the Corriere Della Sera said, “Draghi in the home stretch.”

However, the 73-year-old economist has shown he is willing to take his time, and could take a few more days to finalise his cabinet.

Italy has high hopes for Mr. Draghi, dubbed ‘Super Mario’ after vowing to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro single currency in the 2010s debt crisis.