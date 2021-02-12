Former European bank chief Draghi set to be Italy’s new PM

With almost all the political parties behind him, Mario Draghi on Friday entered the final leg in his bid to form a new government to lead Italy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former European Central Bank chief, called in after the outgoing centre-left coalition collapsed, could visit President Sergio Mattarella as early as Friday to be officially named Prime Minister.
Mr. Draghi has spent the last nine days assembling a government of national unity to manage the deadly pandemic that hit Italy almost exactly one year ago, triggering a deep recession.
After securing the support late Thursday of the last key player, the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), Mr. Draghi has almost all the main parties on board, from leftists to the far-right League.
“The Draghi government is born,” headlined Rome-based daily Il Messaggero, while the Corriere Della Sera said, “Draghi in the home stretch.”
However, the 73-year-old economist has shown he is willing to take his time, and could take a few more days to finalise his cabinet.
Italy has high hopes for Mr. Draghi, dubbed ‘Super Mario’ after vowing to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro single currency in the 2010s debt crisis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath