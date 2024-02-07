ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera dies in helicopter accident

February 07, 2024 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - ViÑA Del Mar (Chile)

AP

Supporters of Chilean former President Sebastian Piñera gather outside the Carabineros de Lago Ranco police station, where his body remains, in Lago Ranco, Chile on February 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sebastián Piñera, the two-time former President of Chile who faced social upheaval followed by a pandemic in his second term, died on Feb. 6 in a helicopter accident. He was 74. Chile Interior Minister Carolina Tohá confirmed the death of the former President. No further details were immediately released about the cause of the accident. Serving as President from 2010 to 2014 and again from 2018 to 2022, he led the South American nation during devastating natural disasters, including the fallout of an earthquake and a tsunami. He also governed during the coronavirus pandemic and placed Chile among the top five countries for vaccination rates for the illness. His legacy is marred by violent police repression in October 2019 against protesters who were demonstrating against the country’s education, health and pension systems.

