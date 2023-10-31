ADVERTISEMENT

Former British PM Boris Johnson’s response to COVID was ‘mad and dangerous’, says top official

October 31, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - LONDON

The official also described Britain's response in 2020 as a "terrible, tragic joke", were shown to the inquiry into how the government handled the worst health crisis

Reuters

The then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case and other colleagues are seen during a Cabinet meeting in London on July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic was "mad and dangerous" and his constant indecision made it "impossible" to tackle the virus, the government's top civil servant told officials.

The exchanges between Simon Case, the government's most senior official, and officials in which he also described Britain's response in 2020 as a "terrible, tragic joke", were shown on Monday to the inquiry into how the government handled the worst health crisis in almost a century.

ALSO READ
Coronavirus | Boris Johnson denies saying thousands of bodies better than lockdown

In the autumn of 2020 when the government was discussing how to suppress the virus, Mr. Case said of Mr. Johnson: "He cannot lead and we cannot support him under these circumstances. The team captain cannot change the call on the big plays every day." He then wrote in capital letters: "IT HAS TO STOP".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Months earlier when the government was reopening after the first lockdown, Mr. Case said Mr. Johnson wanted to let the virus "rip" and compared Mr. Johnson's approach to the way U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who were known for dismissing the threat of COVID, were handling the crisis.

"This is in danger of becoming Trump/Bolsonaro level mad and dangerous," Mr. Case told other colleagues.

A spokesman for Mr. Johnson, who will appear as a witness in the inquiry in the future, declined to comment.

The messages were released at the start of the week where a number of Mr. Johnson's senior officials are giving testimony that will reveal how his government worked during the pandemic.

ALSO READ
Coronavirus | U.K. PM Boris Johnson announces nationwide lockdown

Martin Reynolds, Johnson's former principal private secretary who appeared before the inquiry on Monday, said there was a culture of dysfunctionality and misogyny at the heart of government during the crisis.

Mr. Reynolds revealed that he and another colleague wrote a report in May 2020 recommending reform of the way Johnson's team was operating to address the government’s "suboptimal" handling of the first phase of COVID.

Asked whether the report showed "dysfunctionality, lack of discipline, chaos and a significant degree of misogyny", Reynolds said he agreed.

Mr. Reynolds said there was "superhero culture" among some officials.

"In terms of the diversity of decision-making, in terms of the treatment of women, I agree. I think that remains an ongoing cultural issue, which I think we could have done more to address," Mr. Reynolds said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US