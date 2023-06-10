HamberMenu
Former British PM Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker

Johnson had been fighting for his political future

June 10, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down as a member of parliament with immediate effect, triggering a by election in his marginal seat.

Mr. Johnson had been fighting for his political future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules were followed.

"It is very sad to be leaving parliament — at least for now," Mr. Johnson said in a statement.

"I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate."

