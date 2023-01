January 14, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Brasília

A former minister in the government of defeated Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro was arrested early Saturday, local media reported, in connection with the sacking of government buildings.

Anderson Torres, wanted under a Supreme Court warrant for alleged "collusion" with the rioters, was arrested at Brasilia airport as he arrived home from the United States.

