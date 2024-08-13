ADVERTISEMENT

Sheikh Hasina demands probe into July ‘killings and vandalism’

Updated - August 13, 2024 10:02 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 09:52 pm IST - DHAKA

Around 300 people died in the demonstrations that began as protests against employment quotas but spiralled into a movement seeking Ms. Hasina’s overthrow

Reuters

File photo of deposed Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) for action against those involved in "killings and vandalism" in the country last month, her first comments since violent protests forced her to flee to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 300 people died in the demonstrations that began as protests against employment quotas but spiralled into a movement seeking Ms. Hasina's overthrow.

Ms. Hasina's statement, issued on X through her son, came hours after a court ordered a probe into her role in the death of a grocery shop owner during the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people died "in the name of revolution" in July, Ms. Hasina said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," she said.

Other members of her government also face criminal action, with former law minister Anisul Huq and Ms. Hasina's adviser Salman F Rahman arrested for allegedly "instigating" the murder of two people, police said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Yunus meets Bangladeshi Hindus, calls for patience before judging his government

The case against Ms. Hasina — the first following the protests — was filed by Amir Hamza and accepted by Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate's court after a hearing, Hamza's lawyer Anwarul Islam said, adding that police have been ordered to investigate.

Six others accused in the case include Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of Ms. Hasina's Awami League party, former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and senior police officials.

Hamza alleged grocer Abu Saeed was hit by a bullet while crossing the street on July 19 as police fired on protesters in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh becomes the latest case of student power bringing down regimes

The complainant blamed Ms. Hasina, who had called for strong action to quell the violence, for the shooting.

Hamza said he was not related to Saeed but approached the court because Saeed's family could not afford to file the case.

"I am the first ordinary citizen who showed the courage to take this legal step against Sheikh Hasina for her crimes. I will see the case to an end," Hamza told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh crisis: court orders probe against former PM Sheikh Hasina

Ms. Hasina could not be immediately reached for comment. Quader's phone was switched off, while Kamal did not answer his phone when Reuters tried to reach him.

Bangladeshi student leader Nahid Islam, now part of the interim government, said recently that Ms. Hasina must face trial for the killings during her term.

Ms. Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh when the caretaker government decides on holding elections, her son has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangladesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US