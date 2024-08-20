Former Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dipu Moni being investigated for murder

Continuing with the crackdown against the deposed Sheikh Hasina regime, the interim government of Bangladesh on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) sent former Education and Foreign Affairs Minister Dipu Moni for four days remand. This is part of the widespread reconfiguring of the police department in a bid to instil confidence into the law enforcement departments.

Ms. Moni who became the first female Foreign Minister of Bangladesh in 2009 is being investigated for alleged involvement in a case of murder in Mohammadpur neighbourhood of Dhaka. She was arrested from the diplomatic zone of Dhaka on Monday (August 19, 2024).

For several years, Ms. Moni was the face of Bangladesh’s diplomacy and global interactions and was known to be close to Sheikh Hasina.

The administration led by Nobel laureate Prof. Mohammed Yunus also responded to growing public demand and announced that the families of those killed or injured in the anti-quota protests that led to the removal of the Awami League government on August 5, 2024 will receive financial support.

“The government has decided to set up a foundation to take care of the wounded and the families of the deceased and wounded who participated in the student-led revolution in July-August 2024,” Chief Adviser Prof. Yunus said on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) announcing the relief measure for those affected by the violence by law enforcement agencies under the Hasina-led government.

Two weeks after being sworn-in, the caretaker set up consisting of “advisers” has been grabbing headlines for the widespread action that it is pursuing for cornering the notable figures that were part of the Hasina government.

The law and order situation in the capital and nearby areas continue to remain uncertain because of the evident absence of police forces in the crowded areas. A large number of police officials are yet to report to work after they played a visible role in the violent crackdown against the protesters. This week, 73 police officers have been promoted with additional responsibilities. On Tuesday (August 20, 2024), 25 Deputy Commissioners, the chief administrative officers of the districts, were transferred. The administrative and police-related changes are expected to remain on track for the coming days.

The interim administration is under visible public pressure to take action against the Hasina-led administration’s top officials who are mostly in hiding. According to available information, at least 41 former Ministers and Deputy Ministers of the Awami League government are being investigated at the moment while the administration here has declared that Hasina and several of her top members of her law and order team would face charges of crimes against humanity.

Three cases lodged in the capital’s Jatrabari area on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) have levelled murder charges against Ms. Hasina, her sister Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter Sayma Wazed. Jatrabari and Uttara neighbourhoods of Dhaka witnessed some of the most intense protests by the students and civil society which was met with police action. Demand for action is high against the former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan who has been seen in viral social media videos inspecting video recordings of police action against the protesters.

The capital of Bangladesh is yet to fully recover from the strife that reached its peak when Ms. Hasina had to flee to India on August 5, 2024. The metro rail network, parts of which faced the brunt of the protesters as it emerged as a symbol of Hasina government, is yet to resume. Similarly portions of the elevated highway, that had made traffic within Dhaka easier is yet to be fully operational as cautionary measures remain in place.

In the meanwhile, the U.K.-based acting chairman of the opposition BNP has called upon his supporters and the media to describe Ms. Hasina as an absconder from justice. In a video message issued from London, Tarique Rahman called upon the people to avoid the “trap laid by the defeated dark forces” and said, “Do not hurt the weak, do not break the law. Let us build a new Bangladesh that will be based on non-discrimination and avoid the cycle of revenge and vengeance.”