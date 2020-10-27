Watch | Forest fire in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands

27 October 2020 14:54 IST

A video on the forest fire in Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetland

A fire has been burning in the world’s largest tropical wetlands, the Pantanal, since mid-July. The Pantanal wetlands, situated in west-central Brazil, sprawls over more than 1,50,000 sq km and also extends into Bolivia and Paraguay. The Pantanal derives its name from the Portuguese word for 'swamp'.

Advertising

Advertising