Watch | Forest fire in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands

A fire has been burning in the world’s largest tropical wetlands, the Pantanal, since mid-July. The Pantanal wetlands, situated in west-central Brazil, sprawls over more than 1,50,000 sq km and also extends into Bolivia and Paraguay. The Pantanal derives its name from the Portuguese word for 'swamp'.

