International

Foreigners to blame: Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blamed foreigners and migration for the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Asked during an interview why Hungary has closed its universities but not schools in response to the outbreak, Mr. Orban said it was because “there are lots of foreigners there”.

“Our experience is that primarily foreigners brought in the disease, and that it is spreading among foreigners,” he said.

So far, Hungary has confirmed 19 cases of infections, nine of them Iranians, one British national, and the rest Hungarians.

“It's no coincidence that the virus first showed up among Iranians,” he said.

“We cannot separate the tens of thousands of foreign students (in Hungary) from the Hungarian students, that's why we thought it best to stop all visits to those institutions,” he said.

In Hungarian-language messages posted on its Facebook page the government has warned Iranians of detention and deportation if they don't cooperate with disease control authorities.

Last week after the first infections were confirmed – two Iranian students – suspended the issuing of visas to Iranian citizens.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 10:36:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/foreigners-to-blame-orban/article31063222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY