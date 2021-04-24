Foreign Service Office Donald Lu Nominated for Top South, Central Asia Job

Donald Lu. File Photo.

24 April 2021 03:59 IST

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Donald Lu, a career foreign service officer as the next Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia – a remit that includes the India portfolio. The position was earlier held (in an acting capacity) by Alice Wells who retired last year.

Mr Lu has been the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic since 2018 and was, at one point, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. He has also held positions in Georgia and Pakistan, according to a bio released by the White House. Mr Lu will need to be confirmed to his role by the U..S. Senate.

