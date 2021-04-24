International

Foreign Service Office Donald Lu Nominated for Top South, Central Asia Job

Donald Lu. File Photo.  

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Donald Lu, a career foreign service officer as the next Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia – a remit that includes the India portfolio. The position was earlier held (in an acting capacity) by Alice Wells who retired last year.

Mr Lu has been the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic since 2018 and was, at one point, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. He has also held positions in Georgia and Pakistan, according to a bio released by the White House. Mr Lu will need to be confirmed to his role by the U..S. Senate.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 4:00:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/foreign-service-office-donald-lu-nominated-for-top-south-central-asia-job/article34397756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY