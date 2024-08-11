ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Nepal on two-day visit

Updated - August 11, 2024 02:59 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 02:40 pm IST - Kathmandu

The two Foreign Secretaries will discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing high-level exchanges

PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu | Photo Credit: India in Bhutan - X

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday (August 11, 2024) on a two-day visit to discuss with the country's leadership and officials ways to further strengthen India-Nepal relations and advance the mutually beneficial ties with the Himalayan nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Misri was received by his Nepalese counterpart Sewa Lamsal on his arrival in Kathmandu.

"Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri arrives in Kathmandu for an official visit from 11-12 August 2024. Warm reception by Nepal Foreign Secretary Ms Sewa Lamsal," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges & underlines India’s commitment to its #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stabilising India-Nepal ties in changing times

Mr. Misri will call on Prime Minister K.P. Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana.

“Misri’s visit reflects the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal and will be an opportunity to further advance the bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA),” said in a statement ahead of his visit.

The two Foreign Secretaries will discuss “various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation,” the statement said, adding, Misri will also call on high-level dignitaries of Nepal.”

There exists centuries-old cultural and people-to-people relations between Nepal and India and under Indian assistance, many big infrastructural and connectivity projects have been completed in Nepal and new projects are taken forward. It has “further strengthened bilateral collaborations between the two countries in the recent period giving momentum to the high-level exchanges,” the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US