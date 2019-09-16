International

Forecasters warn of U.S. coast rip currents caused by Humberto

Rain drops cover a car's window shield prior to the arrival of a new tropical depression, that turned into Tropical Storm Humberto, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian en route to Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. Humberto narrowly missed the island over the weekend.

Rain drops cover a car's window shield prior to the arrival of a new tropical depression, that turned into Tropical Storm Humberto, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian en route to Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. Humberto narrowly missed the island over the weekend.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.

Beachgoers on the southeastern U.S. coast should be wary of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Late Sunday, Humberto strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was about 785 miles (1,260 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 3 mph (5 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.

The National Weather Service issued advisories warning of high rip current risks through Monday evening at beaches from northeast Florida to North Carolina.

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that move away from shore at high speed, posing a drowning threat to swimmers.

Additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, when the eye of the storm is expected to be out in the open Atlantic.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
cyclones
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 4:45:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/forecasters-warn-of-us-coast-rip-currents-caused-by-humberto/article29429033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY