For first time, a woman to head Canada’s Space Agency

For the first time in its 31-year history, the Canadian Space Agency will have a female president.
The government announced on Thursday that longtime public servant Lisa Campbell will take over as head of the agency. Ms. Campbell replaces Sylvain Laporte, who has been president since 2015.
Ms. Campbell has spent the last two years as senior executive for Veteran Affairs Canada. Prior to that, she spent three years as the assistant deputy minister for defense and marine procurement where she led the organisation acquiring Canada’s military and marine equipment.
Her experience in defense procurement will hold her in good stead as she takes over some of the most important procurements for the space sector, Navdeep Bains, federal minister of innovation, science and industry, said in a release.
Established in March 1989, the Canadian Space Agency is responsible for managing all of Canada’s civil space-related activities.
