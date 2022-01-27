For Afghan evacuations, Johnson ‘prioritised’ pets

London

The U.K. government denied on Thursday that embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson had prioritised pets over people in the chaotic evacuation out of Afghanistan as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The issue involving a British animal charity fuelled questions about Mr. Johnson’s truthfulness as he awaits an internal inquiry into lockdown-breaching parties that could determine his fate as leader.

After launching its own investigation, London’s Metropolitan Police force was said to be poring over the “partygate” findings by a senior civil servant, holding up the report’s release.

Foreign Ministry emails from August, newly released by a parliamentary committee, showed diplomats referring to a decision taken by Mr. Johnson to evacuate the staff and animals of the Nowzad animal charity.

Mr. Johnson at the time denied insisting on preferential treatment for the charity, which sheltered dogs and cats in Afghanistan and was run by a media-savvy former soldier, Paul “Pen” Farthing.

“Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated,” one email said, referring to other charities wanting the same treatment.

‘Afghans left behind’

The rushed nature of the evacuation meant many Afghans, who had served the British in various capacities, were left behind.

The U.K. has been working since to repatriate those it can reach under Taliban control.

Downing Street on Wednesday reiterated Mr. Johnson’s denials about Nowzad in light of the leaked emails, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace insisted he had been given no order from the Prime Minister to prioritise pets.

“The PM didn’t make any individual decisions about evacuations,” Cabinet Minister Therese Coffey told Sky News on Thursday.

“A lot of people will claim that the PM is involved in supporting their particular pet projects, but the PM said he wasn’t involved in individual decisions,” Ms. Coffey said.

Senior Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat agreed it was possible that some civil servants had exploited Mr. Johnson’s name after his wife Carrie — an animal rights campaigner and friend of Farthing — reportedly intervened.