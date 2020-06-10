International

Floyd didn’t deserve to die over $20, his brother tells lawmakers

Bill to combat police violence, racial injustice in the works

One of the brothers of George Floyd is due to speak to a Democratic-led congressional panel on Wednesday as lawmakers take on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.

Philonise Floyd spoke before the House Judiciary Committee, appearing as the first and key witness among more than half a dozen civil rights experts and activists.

George Floyd’s death on May 25 after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes was the latest in a string of killings of African-American men and women by police. He was being arrested over a complaint that he had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

“He didn’t deserve to die over $20,” Mr. Philonise Floyd testified.

“I am asking you, is that what a black man’s life is worth?”

“For every incident of excessive force that makes headlines, the ugly truth is that there are countless others that we never hear about,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said this week.

The Judiciary panel is preparing a legislation, aimed at combating police violence and racial injustice.

Jun 10, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

