Floods, landslides claim 113 lives in Nepal

Floods and landslides triggered by incessant monsoon rains across Nepal have claimed at least 113 lives while 38 people are still missing, officials said on Sunday.

Parts of central and southern Nepal, including some areas of Kathmandu valley, have been inundated due to incessant rains over the past two weeks.

At least 113 people were killed and 67 others injured in rain-induced disasters this monsoon, Home Ministry officials said. At least 38 people have gone missing in the latest incidents of landslide and floods across Nepal.

Rain-induced disasters have affected 67 out of total 77 districts in the country. The government has mobilised army and police personnel for rescue work.

With the situation remaining grim, Nepal has appealed to international agencies for help to prevent the spread of possible water-borne diseases and to ensure proper health services to the tens of thousands of people affected.