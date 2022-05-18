Flight data from China Eastern jet points to intentional nosedive

Reuters May 18, 2022 03:29 IST

Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members

Rescuers carrying a piece of plane wreckage from the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Flight data from a black box recovered from a China Eastern jet that crashed earlier this year indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the jet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with U.S. officials' preliminary assessment. The company and the National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In March, a Boeing 737-800 en route from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing 123 passengers and nine crew members in mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.



