Flash floods in Australia's southeast cut off inland towns

November 14, 2022 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - SYDNEY

PM Anthony Albanese said the flash flooding was "creating dangerous conditions" and that the federal government was working closely with the states on rescue efforts.

Reuters

A man wades through floodwaters amidst evacuation orders in the Maribyrnong suburb of Melbourne, Australia. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Heavy rain triggered flash floods that cut off some inland towns in Australia's southeast on Monday, with fresh evacuation warnings issued for thousands of rural residents. The country's fourth major flooding this year saw wild weather pummel parts of southwest New South Wales (NSW) and northeast Victoria overnight, bursting river banks and piling on more pain for flood-weary residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Twitter the flash flooding was "creating dangerous conditions" and that the federal government was working closely with the states on rescue efforts.

In rural NSW, roads, bridges and farms were submerged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Molong, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Sydney and home to more than 2,000, was one of the towns hit by heavy flooding. Footage on social media showed a shipping container and household items floating down the town centre.

"Almost every shop went under," Mayor Kevin Beatty told radio station 2GB. He said what appeared to be a shipping container or a caravan was stuck on the highway near the town, making it harder for emergency crews to reach Molong.

Trending

  1. Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
  2. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  3. Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
  4. Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
  5. How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India

Residents in Eugowra, population 800, have been ordered to move to higher ground after officials deemed an evacuation would be unsafe due to flash flooding.

Australia's east coast is suffering from a rare third straight year of the La Nina weather phenomenon which is associated with increased rainfall.

There are currently more than 100 flood warnings in place across NSW and 84 in Victoria after weather bureau data showed some areas received more than a month's worth of rain over 24 hours.

"We've seen a lot of flash flooding where streets have been awash. We've had water then entering homes ... ankle-deep water in some places," Victoria state emergency operations chief Tim Wiebusch told ABC television.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms also lashed the state of South Australia over the weekend. Dozens of schools have been forced to close there, while thousands of homes are still without power.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US