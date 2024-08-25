ADVERTISEMENT

Flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island leaves 11 dead

Updated - August 25, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 12:59 pm IST - TERNATE ISLAND

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island has left 11 people dead

AP

 Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island | Photo Credit: Google Maps

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island left 11 people dead on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province. The team was working to retrieve one more body, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island's search and rescue agency.

Also Read: Climate change is making flooding worse: 3 reasons the world is seeing more record-breaking deluges and flash floods

The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua. Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US