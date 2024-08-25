GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island leaves 11 dead

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island has left 11 people dead

Updated - August 25, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 12:59 pm IST - TERNATE ISLAND

AP
 Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island

 Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island | Photo Credit: Google Maps

A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island left 11 people dead on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province. The team was working to retrieve one more body, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island's search and rescue agency.

Also Read: Climate change is making flooding worse: 3 reasons the world is seeing more record-breaking deluges and flash floods

The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua. Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

