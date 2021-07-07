Fix anti-LGBTQ law, EU warns Hungary

Strasbourg:

07 July 2021 22:20 IST

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned Hungary to reverse course on its controversial LGBTQ law, as pressure mounts on Brussels to cut EU funding to Budapest.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing a mounting chorus of protest over the law, which is due to go into effect on Thursday. Mr. Orban insists it is a measure to protect children, but critics say the law conflates paedophilia with homosexuality and generally stigmatises support for the LGBTQ community.

