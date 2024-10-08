GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five Russians climbers die in a fall on Nepal’s Dhaulagiri peak, the world’s seventh highest mountain

The team went missing late on the evening of October 6 during an attempt to summit the 8,167 metre (26,795 feet) high Himalayan peak, the world's seventh-highest mountain

Updated - October 08, 2024 02:46 pm IST - Kathmandu

AFP
Representational Image. File

Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Five Russian mountaineers were killed while climbing in Nepal, a tourism official said on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), two days after the team lost contact while on the world's seventh-highest mountain, Dhaulagiri.

Rakesh Gurung, from Nepal's tourism department, said the team went missing late on the evening of October 6 during an attempt to summit the 8,167 metre (26,795 feet) high Himalayan peak.

"Five dead bodies were discovered by a helicopter rescue team," Mr. Gurung told AFP. "They fell from 7,700 meters."

He said one climber who quit the summit attempt had been rescued from the mountain, and had "been admitted to hospital" in the capital Kathmandu.

Hundreds of people from around the world travel to the Himalayas each year for the autumn climbing season in Nepal.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers that flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue for the country.

The rapid growth of the climbing industry has created fierce competition among companies for business, and also raised fears that some are cutting corners on safety.

Dhaulagiri's peak was first scaled in 1960 by a Swiss-Austrian team and has since been climbed by hundreds of people.

Published - October 08, 2024 02:23 pm IST

Related Topics

World / Nepal / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.