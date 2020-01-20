International

Five killed in Russian hotel after boiling water floods basement

more-in

At least three other people were taken to hospital suffering from burns after the incident in the Mini Hotel Caramel, which is located in the basement of a residential building, the committee said.

Five people died in the Russian city of Perm on Monday after a hot water pipe exploded in the night and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water, the regional investigative committee said.

At least three other people were taken to hospital suffering from burns after the incident in the Mini Hotel Caramel, which is located in the basement of a residential building, the committee said.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, with forensic investigators on hand to interview victims, carry out examinations and secure evidence at the site.

According to the hotel's listing on Booking.com, a double room for two people costs 1170 roubles ($19) per night. ($1 = 61.5465 roubles)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
human interest
hotel and accommodation
disaster and accident
Russia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:56:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/five-killed-in-russian-hotel-after-boiling-water-floods-basement/article30605490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY