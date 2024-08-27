Five killed in Israeli strike on West Bank camp, says Palestinian Health Ministry

Five Palestinians were killed in anIsraeli strike on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank on Monday (August 26, 2024), the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said four loud explosions were heard after an Israeli drone targeted a house in the camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm. Israel has not immediately commented.

Clashes in the occupied West Bank have risen sharply since the start of the Gaza war last year as Israeli forces have stepped up operations against armed militant groups, including Hamas and the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad.

Thousands of Palestinians have been arrested and at least 637 killed, many of them armed fighters but others stone-throwing youths or uninvolved civilians.