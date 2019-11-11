Five killed as gunmen ambush security vehicle in Pakistan

gunmen have ambushed a security force vehicle in Punjab province, killing five people, Pakistani police said.
Police spokesman Kaleem Qureshi says dead were two police officers, two intelligence officers and an informant.
He said they came under attack late Sunday while en route to raid a militant hideout in the Arbi Tabba area of Rajanpur district.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
But the area borders southwestern Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups.
Islamist militants also operate in the region.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.