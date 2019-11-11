International

Five killed as gunmen ambush security vehicle in Pakistan

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

gunmen have ambushed a security force vehicle in Punjab province, killing five people, Pakistani police said.

Police spokesman Kaleem Qureshi says dead were two police officers, two intelligence officers and an informant.

He said they came under attack late Sunday while en route to raid a militant hideout in the Arbi Tabba area of Rajanpur district.

But the area borders southwestern Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups.

Islamist militants also operate in the region.

