Five dead in Afghan police base attack

27 October 2020 23:10 IST

An hours-long attack on an Afghan police special forces base involving car bombs and an intense firefight killed five policemen and wounded dozens of people, officials said on Tuesday.

Three suicide bombers detonated their explosives-loaded vehicles targeting the base in the city of Khost near the Pakistan border, Khost police chief Ghulam Daud Tarakhil said.

A fierce firefight that lasted for almost nine hours left five policemen dead and wounded 33 others, Mr. Tarakhil said.

Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that the gun battle had now ended.