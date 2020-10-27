International

Five dead in Afghan police base attack

An hours-long attack on an Afghan police special forces base involving car bombs and an intense firefight killed five policemen and wounded dozens of people, officials said on Tuesday.

Three suicide bombers detonated their explosives-loaded vehicles targeting the base in the city of Khost near the Pakistan border, Khost police chief Ghulam Daud Tarakhil said.

A fierce firefight that lasted for almost nine hours left five policemen dead and wounded 33 others, Mr. Tarakhil said.

Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that the gun battle had now ended.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 11:10:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/five-dead-in-afghan-police-base-attack/article32957850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY