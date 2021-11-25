International

Five killed as Al-Shabab strikes terror in Somalia’s capital

People search for bodies at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

At least five people were killed and many wounded after a large explosion rocked a busy part of Somalia’s capital during the morning rush hour on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

According to witnesses, a plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday.

The extremist group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack that occured close a a school.

Abdulkadir Adan of the Amin ambulance service confirmed the five deaths to The Associated Press, and the service said at least 15 wounded people have been rushed to a hospital.

Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy. But a witness, Hassan Ali, told the AP that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.

The al-Qaida-linked group frequently targets the capital with attacks.


