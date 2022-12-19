  1. EPaper
Five dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting

Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman has been killed by police

December 19, 2022 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - TORONTO

AP
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan, Ontario on December 18, 2022.

York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan, Ontario on December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said late on December 18.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario. “Horrendous scene,” Mr. MacSween said. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,”

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and expected to survive.

Mr. MacSheen said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect or name the deceased.

Police evacuated the building but Mr. MacSween said there is no further threat to the community. He said they hoped to have residents back in their units within hours.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to U.S. experiences with gun violence.

