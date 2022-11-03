World

Five dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Five people died and four others were hospitalised after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said.

The company said it was continuing rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.

Kazakh news website Zakon.kz quoted regional governor Zhenis Kasymbek as saying that all eight ArcelorMittal mines had halted work for a day.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said a government commission would investigate the incident.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kazakhstan
coal
industrial accident
disaster and accident
accident (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 5:03:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/five-dead-after-methane-leak-at-arcelormittal-coal-mine-in-kazakhstan/article66091012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY