  • French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview on June 3, said that the West “must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means.” This is at odds with the West’s stance that the only acceptable outcome of the ongoing conflict is a military victory for Ukraine.
  • EU nations which share a border with Russia — the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, and Poland — reacted sharply to Mr. Macron’s comments, indicating a growing divergence of views within EU ranks.
  • Mr. Macron seems to believe that an insistence on a military solution — that is defeat of Russia — is an unrealistic goal that would only end up prolonging the war without moving the needle closer to a resolution.