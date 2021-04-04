International

12 dead, 4 missing after fishing boat sinks in eastern China

A Chinese fishing boat capsized and sank early Sunday off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province, killing at least 12 people and leaving four missing, according to state media reports.

Four of the 20 crew members were rescued alive, and search efforts were ongoing, said China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Maritime search teams dispatched helicopters and rescue vessels for the operation, and nearby fishing boats also joined in.

Xinhua said the maritime provincial search and rescue centre received a report at 4:28 am Sunday that the boat had capsized.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 4:25:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/fishing-boat-sinks-in-eastern-china/article34237418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY