HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First India-Sri Lanka defence exhibition in Colombo for boosting bilateral relations

The event will witness participation from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force, the High Commission said.

June 07, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The High Commission of India organised the first India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition in Colombo on June 7 to promote and identify newer areas of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the defence sector.

The event will witness participation from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force, the High Commission said on Wednesday.

"The grand event includes a seminar highlighting the capability and capacities of the two countries in defence equipment manufacturing and would also exhibit a wide variety of defence products," the release said.

The exhibition organised with the aim to deepen ties with Sri Lanka through inclusive and collaborative engagement, aims to identify newer areas of cooperation for economic revival whilst ensuring capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces.

The High Commission also said that the Sri Lanka Armed forces have been successfully operating a wide range of Indian defence equipment such as Indra Radar, Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels, L70 Guns, Dornier Aircraft and Army training simulators.

Similarly, Indian armed forces use Fast Interceptor Crafts and refit of Floating Dock at Colombo.

“More recently, the Government of India committed to the supply of Floating Dock, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Dornier aircraft which would ensure capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces”, the release added.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka / international relations / defence / armed Forces

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.