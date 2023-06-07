First India-Sri Lanka defence exhibition in Colombo for boosting bilateral relations

June 07, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Colombo

The High Commission of India organised the first India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition in Colombo on June 7 to promote and identify newer areas of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the defence sector.

The event will witness participation from the Indian Defence Industry, Sri Lankan entrepreneurs, Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Police and Special Task Force, the High Commission said on Wednesday.

"The grand event includes a seminar highlighting the capability and capacities of the two countries in defence equipment manufacturing and would also exhibit a wide variety of defence products," the release said.

The exhibition organised with the aim to deepen ties with Sri Lanka through inclusive and collaborative engagement, aims to identify newer areas of cooperation for economic revival whilst ensuring capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces.

The High Commission also said that the Sri Lanka Armed forces have been successfully operating a wide range of Indian defence equipment such as Indra Radar, Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels, L70 Guns, Dornier Aircraft and Army training simulators.

Similarly, Indian armed forces use Fast Interceptor Crafts and refit of Floating Dock at Colombo.

“More recently, the Government of India committed to the supply of Floating Dock, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Dornier aircraft which would ensure capacity building of Sri Lanka Armed Forces”, the release added.